Brazil rail operator Rumo fined $45 mln by antitrust authorities

Gram Slattery Reuters
Brazilian rail operator Rumo SA has been fined 247 million reais ($44.5 million) by antitrust regulator Cade for its conduct related to the transport of sugar, it said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The company added it is waiting for the full text of the decision and "will take the eventual appropriate measures."

($1 = 5.55 reais)

