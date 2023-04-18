Brazil Q1 cocoa grind jumps 15%, imports up sharply, says industry group

Adds comments from AIPC

April 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa processing in Brazil, the world's fifth-largest chocolate market, rose 15% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier to 64,016 tonnes, industry group AIPC said in a report on Tuesday.

AIPC reported a sharp rise in Brazilian cocoa imports to 34,781 tonnes in the quarter versus only 3,003 tonnes in similar period in 2022, while cocoa arrivals - or the amount of locally produced nuts that are delivered to plants - fell 6.5% to 27,046 tonnes.

AIPC's head Anna Paula Losi said that the industry's first quarter was very positive in terms of processing volumes.

She said that despite the high import amount in the first quarter, prices in Brazil for cocoa farmers remained attractive, which should continue to stimulate local production.

AIPC represents the largest cocoa processors and traders in Brazil, including Cargill, Olam and Barry Callebaut.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.