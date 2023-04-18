Brazil Q1 cocoa grind jumps 15%, imports up sharply, says industry group

April 18 (Reuters) - Cocoa processing in Brazil, the world's fifth largest chocolate market, rose 15% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier to 64,016 tonnes, industry group AIPC said in a report on Tuesday.

AIPC reported a sharp rise on Brazilian cocoa imports to 34,781 tonnes in the quarter versus only 3,003 tonnes in similar period in 2022, while cocoa arrivals - or the amount of locally produced nuts that are delivered to plants - fell 6.5% to 27,046 tonnes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York)

