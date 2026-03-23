Brazil Pushes Petrobras-Pemex Partnership for Deepwater Growth

A strategic partnership between Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR and Mexico’s Pemex has been proposed by Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aiming to jointly explore oil resources in the Gulf of Mexico, particularly in deepwater regions.

The proposal reflects Brazil’s intent to expand its energy influence while leveraging Petrobras’ globally recognized expertise in offshore and deepwater drilling.

Leveraging PBR’s Deepwater Expertise

Petrobras is widely regarded as a leader in deepwater exploration, with decades of experience operating in technically challenging environments. Lula emphasized that Pemex could significantly benefit from this expertise, especially in exploring reserves at depths of up to 2,500 meters.

This collaboration could help unlock untapped reserves in the Gulf, an area where both companies already have operational exposure but varying levels of technical capability.

Pemex’s Production Challenges

Pemex has been grappling with declining oil output, with production dropping to nearly half of its peak levels from two decades ago. Efforts to revive output have been hindered by limited access to private investment and technological constraints.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has been seeking ways to reinvigorate the country’s oil sector, making this proposed partnership a potentially critical step toward stabilizing production.

Expanding Regional Energy Cooperation

Petrobras already operates in the Gulf of Mexico through joint ventures, while Pemex continues to pursue complex offshore developments such as the Lakach deepwater gas project. A formal collaboration could enhance operational efficiency and accelerate project timelines for both companies.

The partnership also signals a broader trend of increased regional cooperation in Latin America’s energy sector.

Strategic Oil Reserves Under Consideration

Beyond exploration, Lula also proposed that Brazil consider establishing a strategic oil reserve similar to those maintained by countries like the United States. Such reserves act as buffers during supply disruptions and help stabilize domestic energy markets.

This move would mark a significant shift in Brazil’s energy policy, strengthening its resilience against global oil price volatility.

Petrobras Eyes Refinery Reacquisition

In a parallel development, Lula announced plans for Petrobras to repurchase a major refinery in Bahia — the Mataripe refinery — previously sold under former President Jair Bolsonaro as part of a broader divestment strategy.

Reacquiring the refinery would align with Lula’s push to restore state control over key energy assets and reinforce Brazil’s downstream capabilities.

A Strategic Shift in Latin Energy Dynamics

The proposed Petrobras-Pemex partnership underscores a shift toward state-led collaboration in the energy sector. If executed, the alliance could help Mexico revive production while enabling Brazil to extend its technological leadership.

At the same time, Brazil’s parallel focus on strategic reserves and asset reacquisition signals a broader effort to strengthen national energy security and long-term market positioning.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, TechnipFMC plc FTI and USA Compression Partners, LP USAC.While Drilling Tools International and TechnipFMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, USA Compression carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Drilling Tools International is a global oilfield services provider focused on supplying downhole tools used in horizontal and directional drilling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 90% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2026 earnings indicates 18% year-over-year growth.

USA Compression Partners is one of the largest independent natural gas compression service providers in the United States, measured by fleet horsepower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAC’s 2026 earnings indicates 30.7% year-over-year growth.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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