Brazil pulpmaker Suzano to invest $70 mln in startups

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA said on Tuesday it is creating a corporate venture capital initiative called Suzano Ventures, through which it will invest $70 million in startups.

The investments will be focused on pulp-related startups, agricultural technology companies and firms working in carbon markets, Suzano said in a securities filing, adding that it will look for pre-seed and series A funding rounds.

Suzano's move comes roughly a week after Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA also announced the launching of its Vale Ventures initiative, which will fund $100 million in mining startups around the world.

