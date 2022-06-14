Banking

Brazil pulpmaker Suzano to invest $70 mln in startups

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA said on Tuesday it is creating a corporate venture capital initiative called Suzano Ventures, through which it will invest $70 million in startups.

