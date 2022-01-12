Brazil pulpmaker Suzano raises pulp prices to Asian clients - source

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazil pulpmaker Suzano SA SUZB3.SA informed Asian customers that it is raising pulp prices by $50 per tonne effective February, according to a source familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

The company confirmed the information but did not reveal the new price for pulp.

Shares in Suzano rose 3.4% in afternoon trading at the Sao Paulo stock exchange, outperforming the Bovespa Index .BVSP, which was up 1.7%.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini)

