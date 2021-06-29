Banking

Brazil pulpmaker Klabin to invest 342 mln reais in 23 projects

Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN4.SA is going to invest 342 million reais ($69 million) in 23 projects throughout 2022, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company added it will spend 125 million reais this year and the remainder in 2022. The projects include expansions.

