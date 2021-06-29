Brazil pulpmaker Klabin to invest 342 mln reais in 23 projects

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN4.SA is going to invest 342 million reais ($69 million) in 23 projects throughout 2022, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company added it will spend 125 million reais this year and the remainder in 2022. The projects include expansions.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

