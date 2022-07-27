Brazil pulpmaker Klabin posts 35% rise in Q2 net income

Repeats urgent with no changes to link it to corrected alerts chain

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA KLBN11.SA on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit up 35% year on year to 972 million reais ($182 million), driven by a strong pulp division performance amid higher volumes and solid demand.

Klabin's net revenue reached 5.04 billion reais, up 24% and beating a market consensus of 4.78 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.3511 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

