Brazil pulpmaker Klabin posts 35% rise in Q2 net income

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit up 35% year on year to 972 million reais ($182 million), driven by a strong pulp division performance amid higher volumes and solid demand.

Klabin's net revenue reached 5.04 billion reais, up 24% and beating a market consensus of 4.78 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.3511 reais)

