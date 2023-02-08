Brazil pulpmaker Klabin posts 25% drop in Q4 net income

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA KLBN4.SA on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net profit down 25% year on year to 790 million reais ($151.63 million), dragged down by a 9% drop in sales volumes.
Klabin's net revenue reached 5.1 billion reais, up 11% and matching a market consensus of 5 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.
($1 = 5.2101 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
