Brazil pulpmaker Klabin posts 25% drop in Q4 net income

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA KLBN4.SA on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net profit down 25% year on year to 790 million reais ($151.63 million), dragged down by a 9% drop in sales volumes.

Klabin's net revenue reached 5.1 billion reais, up 11% and matching a market consensus of 5 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2101 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

