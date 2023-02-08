Banking

Brazil pulpmaker Klabin posts 25% drop in Q4 net income

February 08, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA KLBN4.SA on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net profit down 25% year on year to 790 million reais ($151.63 million), dragged down by a 9% drop in sales volumes.

Klabin's net revenue reached 5.1 billion reais, up 11% and matching a market consensus of 5 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2101 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.