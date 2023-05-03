Brazil pulpmaker Klabin beats net profit estimates in Q1

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Klabin SA KLBN4.SA on Wednesday reported a first quarter net profit of 1.26 billion reais ($250.06 million), up 44% from a year ago and beating market consensus.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a bottom line of 698 million reais in the period.

Sales volumes decreased 2% to 881,000 tonnes, Klabin said, but recent price adjustements and the Brazilian real's appreciation against the dollar "more than offset" lower sales, leading to a 9% net revenue increase to 4.83 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0387 reais)

