Brazil pulpmaker Klabin approves $34 million investment in plant expansion

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin KLBN4.SA announced on Tuesday a 180 million reais ($34.25 million) investment in its corrugated box plant expansion in the northern state of Ceara.

According to a securities filing, the company's board approved an investment of 100 million reais in 2022, with the remainder in 2023. It said the project will begin operating in the first quarter of 2023, and aims to increment its production capacity of 80,000 tonnes of corrugated boxes per year to serve the growing fruit market in the northeast region of Brazil.

