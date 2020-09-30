US Markets

Brazil public debt rises to record 88.8% of GDP in August - central bank

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's national debt rose to a record 88.8% of gross domestic product in August and the public sector primary deficit in the 12 months to August widened to 8.5% of GDP, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The public sector deficit excluding interest payments was 87.6 billion reais ($15.5 billion) in August, the central bank said, less than the 95.3 billion reais shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll, and the nominal deficit was 121.9 billion reais, more than the expected 98.3 billion reais.

($1 = 5.6350 reais)

