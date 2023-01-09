Brazil protests expose lack of U.S. risk premium

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Images of thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storming Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday made for uncomfortable viewing in the United States. They were disconcertingly similar to the invasion of America’s Capitol by followers of Donald Trump two years before. For investors, however, the two countries carry very different financial risks. That’s based on a mix of rationality and perhaps some complacency.

Like the United States, Brazil was until recently led by an autocratic president who refused to concede electoral defeat. But the country is poorer and more dependent on natural resources. It has a history of quasi-defaulting on debt denominated in local currency, as well as suffering hyper-inflation. It’s still somewhat shaky today: Government debt was 74.5% of GDP in November and S&P awards it a rating of just BB-minus. GDP per capita was smaller in 2021 than a decade ago, according to the World Bank.

Brazil’s political history is also unfortunately dramatic, with multiple coups in the past century. Its most recent democracy, established in 1985, remains vulnerable. Over the past 10 years, Brazil is among the worst countries in moving towards autocracy, according to the Varieties of Democracy, a project which tracks commitment to democratic principles.

There’s a strong correlation between authoritarian societies and corruption. The ability to throw people out of power and prosecute them helps to limit all sorts of abuses. It’s perhaps no surprise that Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index scores Brazil at 38, below the global average, where 100 reflects a society nearly free of malfeasance. The United States scores substantially better at 67, but still below other developed nations. Both countries’ scores have slipped over the past decade.

That matters because economic studies consistently link corruption with poor economic and social results. Rent-seeking proliferates and government spending becomes less effective. Corrupt nations have lower GDP growth, lower investment, businesses face more difficulties dealing with authorities, and have less effective public sanitation and education.

For Brazil, this carries a cost in financial markets. The country’s 10-year sovereign debt yields nearly 13%. Meanwhile, investors treat the U.S. government as close to risk-free, demanding a yield of around 3.5% on Treasuries of the same duration.

America’s more than 200 years commitment to democracy, even if imperfect, inspires both markets and citizens to assume its foundations are stronger than Brazil’s. Hopefully, that’s correct. But if investors ever decide to demand a risk premium, it has a long way to fall.

CONTEXT NEWS

Brazilian supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace on Jan. 8.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on Jan. 1, promised to bring those responsible to justice as Brazilian troops dispersed protesters and authorities arrested hundreds.

The Brazilian real weakened roughly 1% against the U.S. dollar in spot trading, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.5%.

