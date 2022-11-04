Brazil prosecutors seek halt to Petrobras payout that firm defends

Adds details, CFO quote and context

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors from Brazil's audit court TCU on Friday asked to suspend an announced dividend payout from state-run oil company Petrobras, a court document showed, after the Brazilian oil giant's finance chief defended the payouts.

On Thursday, the company said it would distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion), more than double the average shareholder benefit paid by each of the five biggest Western oil producers, according to Reuters calculations.

The controversy over the company's massive payout plan comes days after Petrobras PETR4.SA posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter profit, boosted like most oil companies by high prices this year. The solid July-to-September performance follows a string of stellar quarters under market-led executives whose days may be numbered as a change in its management seems imminent under leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The audit court prosecutors argue that the dividends could "compromise the financial sustainability of the company in the short, medium and long term, going against its strategic plan," according to the document.

Corporate dividend payments are a distribution of a company's earnings to eligible shareholders and approved by its board of directors.

Brazil's TCU is a court responsible for auditing the spending of state resources and preventing the misuse of public funds.

The Petrobras payout would only be suspended if the audit court rules to do so.

In a call with journalists, Petrobras' Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Araujo said he has not reviewed the court document, but he stressed that the company acted in line with its policy for shareholder remuneration.

Araujo said he is available to provide additional information to the court if requested.

Earlier on Friday, Araujo noted that the Petrobras board could change the dividend policy at any time, but he said there is no plan to do so.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Aurora Ellis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.