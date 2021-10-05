Brazil prosecutors seek $457 million from miners Vale, Samarco and BHP for dam disaster

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - State prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais filed a lawsuit seeking 2.5 billion reais ($457 million) from miners Vale VALE3.SA, Samarco SAMNE.UL and BHP BHP.AX related to a tailings dam disaster in 2015, according to a statement on Tuesday.

In a 2018 civil suit, the companies made an agreement to pay damages to the people affected by the collapse of the Fundão tailings dam, the statement said. But, according to the prosecutors, those obligations have not been entirely fulfilled.

($1 = 5.4651 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.