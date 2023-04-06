Brazil prosecutors seek $2.5bln in damages from alleged orange juice cartel

By Ricardo Brito
April 6 (Reuters) - Giants of the orange juice trade in Brazil have become defendants in a class action lawsuit seeking billions in damages over a price-fixing scheme running between 1999 and 2006, a prosecutor told Reuters.
Federal Prosecutor Karen Kahn said the Sao Paulo Court of Justice will hear claims in a lawsuit filed against firms including Citrosuco, Cutrale and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), which account for most of the world's orange juice output.
