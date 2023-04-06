Brazil prosecutors seek $2.5bln in damages from alleged orange juice cartel

By Ricardo Brito

April 6 (Reuters) - Giants of the orange juice trade in Brazil have become defendants in a class action lawsuit seeking billions in damages over a price-fixing scheme running between 1999 and 2006, a prosecutor told Reuters.

Federal Prosecutor Karen Kahn said the Sao Paulo Court of Justice will hear claims in a lawsuit filed against firms including Citrosuco, Cutrale and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), which account for most of the world's orange juice output.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Ana Mano)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.