Markets

Brazil prosecutors seek $2.5bln in damages from alleged orange juice cartel

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 06, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

By Ricardo Brito

April 6 (Reuters) - Giants of the orange juice trade in Brazil have become defendants in a class action lawsuit seeking billions in damages over a price-fixing scheme running between 1999 and 2006, a prosecutor told Reuters.

Federal Prosecutor Karen Kahn said the Sao Paulo Court of Justice will hear claims in a lawsuit filed against firms including Citrosuco, Cutrale and Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), which account for most of the world's orange juice output.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Ana Mano)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.