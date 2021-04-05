US Markets

Brazil prosecutors close investigation into Vale executives related to Simandou mine- filing

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Pilar Olivares / Reuters

Brazilian prosecutors have closed an investigation into Vale SA executives related to the Simandou mine, in Guinea, the iron ore miner said in a securities filing on Monday.

Prosecutors had opened an investigation based on documents supplied by Israeli businessman Benjamin Steinmetz, Vale said, citing that Steinmetz has lost arbitration procedures in the U.S. and U.K.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)

