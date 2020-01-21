Brazil prosecutors charge The Intercept's Greenwald with hacking

Brazilian prosecutors charged U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald on Tuesday with assisting a group of hackers who intercepted the cellular phone calls of Justice Minister Sergio Moro when he was the judge handling Brazil's biggest-ever corruption case.
