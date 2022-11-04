Brazil prosecutors call for suspension of Petrobras dividends

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors from Brazil's audit court TCU on Friday requested the suspension of a dividend payout from state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, a document from the court showed.

On Thursday, the firm said it would distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion), amid controversy over its massive payouts.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.