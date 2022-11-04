US Markets

Brazil prosecutors call for suspension of Petrobras dividends

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 04, 2022 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors from Brazil's audit court TCU on Friday requested the suspension of a dividend payout from state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, a document from the court showed.

On Thursday, the firm said it would distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion), amid controversy over its massive payouts.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter