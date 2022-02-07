Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale

BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's prosecutor's office said on Sunday that antitrust regulator Cade should block the sale of Oi SA OIBR4.SA mobile operations to local rivals TIM SA TIMS3.SA, Telefonica Brasil's Vivo VIVT4.SA and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil AMXL.MX.

Waldir Alves, who represents the prosecutor's office at Cade, said the deal should be blocked due to a "competition violation," also mentioning "potential exclusionary practices."

CADE is expected to analyze the matter on Wednesday's agenda.

Telecom Italia's TLIT.MI TIM said in a statement that the deal will boost competition, investments and technology development in the coming years, adding that it will acquire most of Oi's assets.

The deal is under scrutiny since late 2020, when the three companies won the assets in an auction that was contested by rivals such as Algar Telecom. They submitted a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais ($3.12 billion).

The sale was approved by Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel last week.

($1 = 5.2962 reais)

