Brazil proposes zero primary budget deficit in 2024 budget bill

April 14, 2023 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Planning Ministry announced on Friday a zero primary deficit target for 2024, but stated that 172 billion reais ($35.03 billion) in government spending depend on the approval of a proposed new fiscal framework.

In a statement about the 2024 budget bill sent to Congress, the ministry said the new fiscal rules "will enable the recomposition and execution of priority public policies for the country," as well as government functioning and the union's investment.

($1 = 4.9096 reais)

