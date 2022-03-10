Brazil proposes excluding fertilizer from sanctions on Russia -minister

SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias has secured support from fellow ministers in five South American countries for a proposal excluding fertilizer products from any sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, her aides told Reuters on Thursday.

The country's proposal, to be submitted to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, is backed by the Southern Agricultural Council (CAS), which includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, her aides said.

Brazil argues fertilizers, like food, should not be targeted by sanctions.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

