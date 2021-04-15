Brazil projects 2022 budget deficit of $30 bln, 11 straight years of deficit

Adds detail

BRASILIA, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's government expects to post a primary budget deficit next year of 170.5 billion reais ($30.4 billion), according to Economy Ministry budget proposals for the next three years sent to Congress on Thursday.

The three-year goals for the central government also showed projected shortfalls of more than 100 billion reais in 2023 and 2024 which, if met, will mean Brazil is on course to register 11 consecutive years of budget deficits.

The 2022 deficit goal of 170.5 billion reais is less than the 179 billion reais deficit goal established in December. It is also lower than the 2021 target of 247.1 billion reais, which may not be met due to continued pandemic-fighting expenditure, notably the revival of emergency cash transfers to the poor.

The government also projected deficits excluding interest payments of 145 billion reais in 2023 and 102.2 billion reais in 2024, according to the goals outlined on Thursday.

The forecasts for the next three years come amid a high degree of confusion surrounding the 2021 federal budget, which has still not been signed into law.

The forecasts are based on the government's forecasts that the economy will grow by 3.2% this year and 2.5% in each of the following three years.

The government expects debt to total 86.7% of gross domestic product in 2022, down from its previous forecast of 94.71%, and lowered its 2023 forecast to 87.3% from 95.5%. Its 2024 forecast is 88.1%.

