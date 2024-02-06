Brazil prioritizes streamlining access to green funds in G20 presidency

News & Insights

BRASILIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazil deems easing access to major green funds as a critical action and a top priority for the country during its presidency of the G20 group this year, said a Finance Ministry official on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Ivan Oliveira, the coordinator of the G20 Finance Track's Sustainable Finance Working Group, mentioned that standardizing templates for project proposals seeking funds is one avenue under consideration, given the current bureaucratic and often time-consuming process of accessing these funds.

He emphasized that the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Green Climate Fund (GCF), Adaptation Fund, and the Climate Investment Funds (CIFs) currently hold unused $10 billion, which are expected to increase to $25 billion due to a $15 billion new funding round for the GCF.

