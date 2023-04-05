Brazil prices $2.25 sovereign bond at 6.15% yield, source says

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday priced a new 10-year, $2.25 billion sovereign bond in U.S. dollars with a yield of 6.15%, according to a person with knowledge of the operation.

Demand for Brazil's first sovereign issuance since June 2021 was nearly three and a half times oversubscribed, at $7.7 billion, added the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the results of the operation had not been announced.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

