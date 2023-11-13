News & Insights

Brazil prices $2 bln inaugural ESG sovereign bond at 6.5% -minister

November 13, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed on Monday that the Treasury raised $2 billion in its inaugural issuance of sustainable seven-year sovereign bonds with a yield of 6.5%.

Speaking to reporters, Haddad described the outcome as "quite significant," emphasizing that the spread of the operation was comparable to those obtained by investment-grade countries.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
