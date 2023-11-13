Brazil prices $2 bln inaugural ESG sovereign bond at 6.5% -minister

BRASILIA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed on Monday that the Treasury raised $2 billion in its inaugural issuance of sustainable seven-year sovereign bonds with a yield of 6.5%.

Speaking to reporters, Haddad described the outcome as "quite significant," emphasizing that the spread of the operation was comparable to those obtained by investment-grade countries.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Leslie Adler)

