Brazil presidential race statistically tied between Lula and Bolsonaro -poll

Peter Frontini Reuters
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

Brazil's presidential race has narrowed to a 4-percentage-point gap between leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, and they are now statistically tied, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Datafolha said Lula now has 49% of voter support against 45% for Bolsonaro less than two weeks from the second-round runoff on Oct. 30, compared to 49% and 44% respectively in the previous poll five days ago.

The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down, meaning both could mathematically be tied at 47%.

Datafolha interviewed 2,912 voters between Oct. 17-19.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice Editing by Chris Reese)

