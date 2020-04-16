US Markets

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Thursday, Mandetta said on Twitter, after the two had clashed for weeks about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oncologist Nelson Teich will be appointed to replace Mandetta, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

