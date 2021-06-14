US Markets

Brazil prepares decree that could lead to electricity rationing in drought

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazil's government is preparing a temporary decree that could lead to the rationing electricity in the country due to the worst drought in almost a century, according to a draft of the measure seen by Reuters on Monday.

The decree, which would need later approval by Congress would setup a commission that could decide more drastic measures to control the use of electricity if there are shortages that threaten to slow Brazil's economic recovery. President Jair Bolsonaro has not approved the decree yet but will meet with cabinet ministers on Monday afternoon to discuss it.

