US Markets

Brazil power sector group calls on Congress to reconsider Eletrobras privatization bill -document

Contributor
Luciano C|osta Reuters
Published

The Brazilian forum of power sector associations known as "FASE" is calling on Congress to reconsider the Eletrobras privatization bill due to the risk of "market distortion" in its current guise, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - The Brazilian forum of power sector associations known as "FASE" is calling on Congress to reconsider the Eletrobras ELET6.SA privatization bill due to the risk of "market distortion" in its current guise, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

FASE said in the letter the bill is "unbalanced" and could "increase the cost of electricity in Brazil."

Shares in state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday on expectations the lower house will approve the bill and send it to the senate.

(Reporting by Luciano C|osta Writing by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular