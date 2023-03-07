US Markets

Brazil power producer Omega eyes U.S. renewables market ahead of Texas launch

Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO

March 07, 2023 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

By Leticia Fucuchima

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian power producer Omega Energia SA MEGA3.SA plans to become a major renewable energy player in the United States in the coming years, its chief executive said, as it "cautiously" enters the market through a Texas launch planned this year.

Chief Executive Antonio Bastos told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that the firm aimed to become "one of the top renewable players" in the world's largest economy, looking to profit from U.S. plans to expand the sector by 300 gigawatts in the next seven to 10 years.

Bastos did not disclose a time-frame or specific plans.

Omega, backed by investors such as British private equity firm Actis LLP, is set to start selling power later this year in Texas, where it is working on a 265.5-megawatt wind farm. It hopes to trade power through an online platform similar to one already used in Brazil.

"We are currently in talks with a large midstream company" to supply them with power, Bastos said, adding that the firm would also look at supplying smaller customers.

In Brazil, Bastos said, Omega's focus was on developing smaller on-site projects, mainly solar farms.

U.S. growth plans did not signal a shift away from Brazil, whose new government has stressed the importance of climate policy, Bastos said, but large greenfield projects have become less attractive in the South American country due to rising costs and oversupply.

($1 = 5.1853 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Sarah Morland and Leslie Adler)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.