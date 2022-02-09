Brazil power company Equatorial raises $530 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA priced its follow-on share offering at 23.50 reais per stock, raising a total 2.78 billion reais ($528.59 million) to help fund the acquisition of renewable energy firm Echoenergia.

The original offering of 87.7 million new common shares was raised by 35%, Equatorial said in a securities filing late on Tuesday, amid high demand. The offering came in at a 1.1% discount to the closing price of shares on Tuesday.

Reuters first reported the pricing details on Tuesday evening, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

($1 = 5.2593 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.