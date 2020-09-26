US Markets

Brazil power company CEB to sell CEB Distribuicao for at least $255 mln - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian power company CEB set the minimum price for the sale of its subsidiary CEB Distribuicao SA at 1.42 billion reais ($255.35 million), according to a securities filing on Saturday.

The minimum price, set by its board, has yet to be approved by its shareholders. CEB said it will sell its distribution unit in an auction, but did not disclose when it will occur.

($1 = 5.5610 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Diane Craft)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

