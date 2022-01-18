US Markets

Brazil power co Equatorial aims to raise up to $635 mln in follow-on stock offering -report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia is preparing a follow-on share offering to raise up to 3.5 billion reais ($635.66 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

According to Valor, Equatorial has hired investment banks Citi, Credit Suisse, XP Investimentos, Goldman Sachs and UBS to manage the offer, which could happen as early as next week. Equatorial did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.5061 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

