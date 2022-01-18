Brazil power co Equatorial aims to raise up to $635 mln in follow-on stock offering -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA is preparing a follow-on share offering to raise up to 3.5 billion reais ($635.66 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

According to Valor, Equatorial has hired investment banks Citi, Credit Suisse, XP Investimentos, Goldman Sachs and UBS to manage the offer, which could happen as early as next week. Equatorial did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.5061 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

