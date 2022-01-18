US Markets
Brazil power co Equatorial aims to raise roughly $635 mln in follow-on -source

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Equatorial Energia EQTL3.SA is preparing to raise roughly 3.5 billion reais ($635.66 million) in fresh moneythrough a follow-on, a source familiar with the matter said.

Equatorial has hired investment banks Citi, Credit Suisse, XP Investimentos, Goldman Sachs and UBS-BB to manage the offer, which could take place as early as next week and be priced in February.

Newspaper Valor Economico first reported about this share offering.

Equatorial did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 5.5061 reais)

