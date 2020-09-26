US Markets

Brazil power co CEB to privatize CEB-D for at least $255 mln - filing

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazilian power company CEB set the minimum price for the privatization of its subsidiary CEB Distribuicao SA at 1.42 billion reais ($255.35 million), according to a securities filing on Saturday.

The minimum price, set by its board, has yet to be approved by its shareholders.

CEB, which is controlled by the Distrito Federal, where Brazil's capital Brasilia is located, said it will sell its distribution unit in an auction.

In a separate securities filing, CEB estimated that the bids should be delivered between Nov. 5 and 23, and the auction between Nov. 24 and 27.

($1 = 5.5610 reais)

