Brazil Potash Launches BDRs On B3 To Boost Domestic Investor Access

(RTTNews) - Brazil Potash Corp. (GRO), a mineral exploration and development company, has launched its Brazilian Depositary Receipts on the B3 stock exchange.

Trading under the ticker GROP31, the BDRs became available on May 26, 2025. This strategic move enables Brazilian investors to gain direct exposure to the company's operations, notably the Autazes Potash Project in Amazonas.

The listing supports Brazil's National Fertilizer Plan, which aims to reduce the country's fertilizer import reliance from 85% to 45% by 2050. Each BDR is equivalent to one common share, which continues to trade on the NYSE American under the symbol GRO.

The company emphasized that the initiative offers Brazilian investors a stake in a project designed to enhance national agricultural resilience. The BDR launch also expands Brazil Potash's visibility and liquidity across both Brazilian and North American markets.

Banco Bradesco S.A. is the depositary institution for the BDR program, which is issued as a Sponsored Level I BDR in compliance with Brazilian regulatory standards.

Tuesday, GRO closed at $1.92, marking a 42.22% gain, and rose further to $1.97, up 2.60%, on the NYSE American.

