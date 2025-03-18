Brazil Potash Hosts Government Officials for Site Visit and Sustainability Showcase at Autazes Potash Project

Brazil Potash will host government officials to discuss the Autazes Potash Project's construction and sustainability initiatives.

Brazil Potash Corp. announced that its subsidiary, Potássio do Brasil Ltda., will host federal and state government officials at a site visit in Autazes, Brazil, on March 18, 2025. The visit will highlight the construction progress of Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project and the company's socioeconomic and environmental initiatives. Brazil Potash will also participate in the Amazonas Oil, Gas & Energy Conference from March 18-20, where it will engage in discussions on ESG practices and the challenges and opportunities in the region's energy sector. Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil, emphasized the importance of showcasing advancements to key stakeholders, as the project aims to reduce Brazil's reliance on imported potash fertilizers and enhance local sustainability efforts.

Site visit will be attended by government officials from the agriculture, fertilizer and mining sectors during which construction achievements along with social and environmental initiatives will be covered











Brazil Potash to showcase sustainability initiatives, opportunities and lessons learned at Amazonas State government conference









MANAUS, Brazil, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a developer and builder of Brazil’s largest potash fertilizer project, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Potássio do Brasil Ltda., will host Brazil federal and Amazonas state government officials at site and at the local Autazes municipality the morning of March 18, 2025. During this visit, Brazil Potash's guests will tour several socioeconomic and environmental projects supported by the Company and visit the area where the Autazes Potash Project operations will be installed.





Additionally, the Company will participate in the Amazonas Oil, Gas & Energy – Expo & Conference 2025 taking place March 18-20 at the Amazonas Convention Center – Vasco Vasques in Manaus. This event is organized by the Amazonas State Government through the State Department of Energy, Mining and Gas (SEMIG) and Sebrae Amazonas.





With the theme "Industrial, Technological and Innovation Policy for the Oil, Gas and Energy Sector of Amazonas," the Amazonas Oil, Gas & Energy Conference will bring together industry representatives, experts, and investors to discuss challenges, opportunities, and trends in the sector.





Potássio do Brasil will contribute to discussions in two prominent panels:







March 18: ESG TAG Arena panel on "ESG Cases & Practices in Oil, Gas and Energy Companies – Perspectives, Challenges and Lessons Learned – What is the contribution of this topic to COP 30?"



March 18: ESG TAG Arena panel on "ESG Cases & Practices in Oil, Gas and Energy Companies – Perspectives, Challenges and Lessons Learned – What is the contribution of this topic to COP 30?"



March 20, 5:00 PM: Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil, will participate in the panel "Oil, Gas and Mining Exploration & Production in the Amazon – Opportunities and Challenges."







The event is free and tickets can be obtained until March 18 on the conference website (



available here



).







Technical Visit to Autazes







Potássio do Brasil will host a technical visit to the Autazes Potash Project construction site with the following attendees: José Carlos Polidoro, advisor to the executive secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA); Dionísia Campos, Federal Superintendent of Agriculture and Livestock (SFA/AM); Bernardo Silva, Executive Director of the National Union of Raw Materials Industries for Fertilizers (Sinprifert); Oziel Mineiro, Executive Secretary of Mining of Amazonas (SEMIG-AM); Sthanley Bastos, Department Head of SEMIG-AM; and Ailton Queiroz, Representative of the Conecthus Institute.





The delegation will be received and accompanied by Adriano Espeschit, President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda. "This visit represents an important opportunity to showcase our progress to key stakeholders who will play a vital role in the development of the Autazes Potash Project," emphasized Espeschit. "We look forward to highlighting both our construction advancements to date and our ongoing socioeconomic and environmental initiatives in the region."







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to including statements relating to the proposed site visit, the Company’s participation in various conferences, the benefits of participating in the conferences, the planned construction of the Autazes Project, the benefits of such project and the creation of local jobs are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com



