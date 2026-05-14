Brazil Potash (GRO) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Brazil Potash (NYSEAM:GRO) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of $6.29 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.52% from the latest reported closing price of $2.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brazil Potash. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRO is 0.04%, an increase of 62.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 10,467K shares. The put/call ratio of GRO is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,126K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 2,000K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

Bastion Asset Management holds 891K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing a decrease of 96.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRO by 63.11% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 601K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 347K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 69.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRO by 493.27% over the last quarter.

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