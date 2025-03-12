Brazil Potash Corp. to Participate in 37th Annual Roth Conference with Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings

Brazil Potash announces participation in the Roth Conference, highlighting its potash project and sustainable fertilizer production in Brazil.

Brazil Potash Corp. has announced that Executive Chairman Mayo Schmidt will participate in a fireside chat and hold one-on-one investor meetings at the 37th Annual Roth Conference in California from March 16-18, 2025, with the chat scheduled for March 17 at 1:00 PM PDT. Investors can listen to the chat via a live webcast on the Company’s website. Brazil Potash is developing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil to reduce the nation's reliance on imported fertilizers, which constituted over 95% of its needs in 2021 despite having substantial undeveloped potash resources. The project aims to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, supplying approximately 20% of Brazil's current demand while also contributing to greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company emphasizes the forward-looking nature of its statements amid various business risks.

Participation of Executive Chairman in the 37th Annual Roth Conference enhances visibility and credibility among investors.

Live webcast of the fireside chat offers transparency and accessibility to interested investors, potentially attracting more investments.

Development of Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project addresses critical supply issues in Brazil, contributing to national agricultural sustainability and food security.

Projected annual production could significantly reduce Brazil's reliance on imported potash fertilizers and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The press release highlights a significant reliance on the import of potash, with Brazil importing over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, which may raise concerns about the company’s ability to meet domestic demand despite its potential production capabilities.

The mention of forward-looking statements alongside the risks and uncertainties implies that the projections for the company's future performance may not be reliable, which could deter investor confidence.

There is a notable lack of detailed timelines or assurances regarding the project's construction and implementation, which may leave investors questioning the feasibility and progress of the project.

What is the main focus of Brazil Potash Corp.?

Brazil Potash Corp. is developing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil to support sustainable agriculture.

When will the fireside chat with Mayo Schmidt take place?

The fireside chat will occur on March 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM PDT.

How can investors access the fireside chat webcast?

Investors can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Brazil Potash's website.

What is Brazil Potash's projected annual potash production?

Brazil Potash plans an initial annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year.

How does Brazil Potash plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

The company aims to mitigate approximately 1.4 million tons of GHG emissions annually through domestic production.

MANAUS, Brazil, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, announces that Mayo Schmidt, Executive Chairman, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dan Point, Calif. March 16-18, 2025.





The fireside chat will be held on March 17, 2025, at 1:00PM PDT. Interested investors and other parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.brazilpotash.com



. A replay of the fireside chat will be available following the event.







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” “believes” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company’s participation in various conferences, the benefits of participating in the conferences, the planned construction of the Autazes Project and the benefits of such project are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC in connection with the IPO, and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com



