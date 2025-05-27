Brazil Potash Corp. Launches Brazilian Depositary Receipts on B3 to Enhance Local Investor Access to Autazes Potash Project

Brazil Potash launches BDRs on B3, enabling local investment in its potash project to reduce fertilizer import reliance.

Quiver AI Summary

Brazil Potash Corp. has announced the launch of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the B3 stock exchange, allowing Brazilian investors to directly invest in the Autazes Potash Project, a major domestic potash development initiative. The BDRs, which began trading on May 26, 2025, under the ticker GROP31, aim to align with Brazil's National Fertilizer Plan to reduce the country’s import dependence for fertilizers. By enabling local investment, Brazil Potash hopes to support Brazil's agriculture sector while addressing vulnerabilities in the country's supply chain, particularly as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021. The company's project plans to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, potentially supplying 20% of Brazil's demand, while also contributing to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions associated with fertilizer imports.

Potential Positives

Launch of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) allows Brazilian investors direct access to the company's potash development project, enhancing local investment opportunities.

Alignment with Brazil's National Fertilizer Plan aims to significantly reduce the country's reliance on fertilizer imports, supporting national agricultural sustainability.

Dual listing on B3 complements existing NYSE American listing, enhancing visibility and liquidity in both North American and Brazilian capital markets.

Potential to supply approximately 20% of Brazil's current potash demand, with a commitment to sell 100% of production domestically, which could contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Potential Negatives

Potential overreliance on future developments, as the press release emphasizes forward-looking statements and projections regarding the trading of BDRs and the benefits of the Autazes Project without guaranteed outcomes.



Heavy dependence on external partnerships, such as with Amaggi for logistics, which introduces additional risks related to third-party operations that could affect the project’s success.



Despite plans for significant domestic production, the company highlights Brazil's prior heavy reliance on imported potash, indicating potential vulnerability in the domestic supply chain that may concern investors.

FAQ

What are Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs)?

BDRs are financial instruments that allow Brazilian investors to invest in foreign companies, like Brazil Potash, without leaving the local market.

When did Brazil Potash launch its BDRs on B3?

Brazil Potash launched its BDRs on B3 on May 26, 2025, under the ticker symbol GROP31.

How do BDRs benefit Brazilian investors?

BDRs provide direct ownership in Brazil Potash, allowing local investors to participate in the development of the Autazes Project.

What is the Autazes Potash Project?

The Autazes Project is a major potash mining development in Brazil aimed at reducing fertilizer imports and supporting agricultural sustainability.

Who is the depositary institution for the BDR program?

Banco Bradesco S.A. serves as the depositary institution for Brazil Potash's BDR program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







BDRs will provide Brazilian investors direct access to invest in the largest domestic potash development project





BDRs will provide Brazilian investors direct access to invest in the largest domestic potash development project





Strategic step to expand investor base in Brazil, aligning with National Fertilizer Plan's goal of reducing import dependence





Strategic step to expand investor base in Brazil, aligning with National Fertilizer Plan's goal of reducing import dependence





Trading on B3 complements existing NYSE American listing (GRO)













MANAUS, Brazil, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project, today announced the successful launch of its Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) on the B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Brazil's main stock exchange. The BDRs have been approved for listing on B3 and will begin trading on May 26, 2025 under the ticker symbol GROP31.





The BDR program will allow Brazilian investors to directly participate in the ownership of Brazil Potash, which is developing the strategic Autazes Potash Project in Amazonas state. This domestic investment opportunity aligns with Brazil's National Fertilizer Plan, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on fertilizer imports from 85% to 45% by 2050.





"We're proud to offer this investment opportunity to the Brazilian market, where the impact of our project will be directly felt," said Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Potash. "Our company was created to address a critical vulnerability in Brazil's agricultural supply chain. Now, through the BDR program, Brazilian investors can participate in building domestic potash capacity that will support the country's position as the world's largest net exporter of agricultural products."





The BDRs will be backed by Brazil Potash's common shares, which will continue to trade on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker symbol "GRO." Each BDR will represent 1:1 of a common share of the Company. This dual listing approach enhances the Company's visibility in both North American and Brazilian capital markets, improving liquidity and broadening the investor base.





Banco Bradesco S.A. will serve as the depositary institution for the BDR program. The BDRs are being issued as Sponsored Level I BDRs, governed by CVM Instruction 332, CVM Instruction 480, and the B3 Issuers Regulation and Manual.







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of BDRs on B3; the potential benefits of the BDRs or the Autazes Project, the status of the Company's project, government regulation and environmental regulation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c1a5f9f-83cc-441e-a8ce-447f106781e7





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.