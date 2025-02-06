Brazil Potash Corp. to Host Webcast Business Update on February 10, 2025

Brazil Potash Corp. will host a webcast on February 10, 2025, for a business update and shareholder Q&A.

Quiver AI Summary

Brazil Potash Corp. has announced a webcast scheduled for February 10, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET to provide a business update, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of its website. The company, which is developing Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, will address frequently asked questions from shareholders during the session. Brazil Potash aims to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, potentially supplying around 20% of Brazil's current demand, while contributing to domestic production and reducing reliance on importation. The project is significant for Brazil's agricultural sector and global food security, given the country’s vulnerability in fertilizer imports despite having substantial agricultural resources. Additionally, the management emphasizes environmental benefits, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Potential Positives

Brazil Potash is hosting a business update webcast, providing transparency and direct communication with shareholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

The planned annual production of up to 2.4 million tons of potash could significantly contribute to the domestic supply, addressing Brazil’s reliance on potash imports.

By reducing the import dependency for potash, the project supports Brazil's agricultural sector and aligns with global food security efforts, showing commitment to sustainable practices.

The collaboration with Amaggi for transportation indicates a strategic partnership that could streamline operations and logistics, potentially improving cost efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Management's announcement of a webcast to provide a business update may suggest lack of significant recent progress or clarity regarding the potash project, raising concerns among investors about the company's current status.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty and may lead to investor skepticism, as these projections could be seen as overly optimistic given the complex nature of resource development.

Prior mention of risks and uncertainties could indicate broader operational or financial challenges ahead, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the Brazil Potash webcast?

The Brazil Potash webcast is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET on February 10, 2025.

How can I listen to the Brazil Potash webcast?

You can listen to the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of Brazil Potash’s website.

What topics will be covered in the Brazil Potash webcast?

The webcast will provide a business update and incorporate responses to shareholder questions.

How can shareholders submit questions for the webcast?

Shareholders can submit questions via email to info@brazilpotash.com using the hashtag #askGRO.

What is the potash production goal for Brazil Potash?

Brazil Potash aims for an annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons to supply domestic demand.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



MANAUS, Brazil, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing Brazil's largest potash fertilizer project, today announced that management will host a webcast to provide a business update at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, February 10, 2025.





Interested investors and other parties can listen to the webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at



https://ir.brazilpotash.com



.





Brazil Potash management will incorporate responses to a selection of shareholders’ frequently asked questions during the webcast. Shareholders are invited to submit questions via the investor relations email address: info@brazilpotash.com. Please include the hashtag #askGRO in the subject line.







About Brazil





Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project that will supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products in Brazil. With initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future and prospects of the Company and the Autazes Project, are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.







C





ontact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.