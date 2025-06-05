Brazil Potash Corp. Announces Resignation of President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda. as Company Advances Autazes Potash Project

Brazil Potash announces Adriano Espeschit’s resignation as President, thanking him for his contributions to the Autazes Project.

Brazil Potash Corp. announced the resignation of Adriano Espeschit as President of its Brazilian subsidiary, Potássio do Brasil Ltda., effective in 30 days as he pursues other opportunities. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions to the Autazes Potash Project, particularly in securing essential licenses and gaining support from the Mura indigenous community. Brazil Potash is focused on developing the Autazes Project to provide sustainable potash fertilizers for Brazil, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on imports, which stood at over 95% in 2021. The project has the potential to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash annually, with logistics planned through low-cost river transportation in partnership with Amaggi. The company anticipates that this production will significantly mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and support Brazil's agricultural sector. A successor to Espeschit will be appointed soon, and operations will continue without interruption.

Mr. Adriano Espeschit's resignation culminates from his contributions to the Autazes Project, particularly in securing key licenses for its construction, demonstrating a positive legacy in leadership.

The Company has garnered over 90% support from the Mura indigenous community for Project construction, which is significant for local relations and project social license.

Brazil Potash is positioned to meet approximately 20% of Brazil's potash demand, which will enhance domestic supply and reduce reliance on imports.

The company's operations are expected to continue without interruption, indicating stability and resilience in advancing the critical Autazes Project.

Adriano Espeschit's resignation as President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda. may lead to potential instability or disruption within the company, particularly in the critical phase of advancing the Autazes Project.

The need to appoint a successor indicates a potential gap in leadership that could impact the company's momentum and project timelines.

The circumstances surrounding Espeschit's departure are not detailed, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's internal dynamics and leadership continuity.

Who has resigned from Brazil Potash Corp.?

Adriano Espeschit has resigned from his position as President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda.

What is the Autazes Project?

The Autazes Project is a critical mineral potash mining project in Brazil, aimed at supplying sustainable fertilizers.

What percentage of the Mura indigenous community supports the Autazes Project?

Over 90% of the Mura indigenous community has voted in support of the Project's construction.

How much potash is Brazil Potash planning to produce annually?

The company plans to produce up to 2.4 million tons of potash per year.

Why is Brazil essential for global food security?

Brazil has unique agricultural resources, but it relies heavily on potash imports, making local production critical.

MANAUS, Brazil, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. ("Brazil Potash" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: GRO), a mineral exploration and development company with a critical mineral potash mining project, the Autazes Project (the “Project”), today announced that Adriano Espeschit has resigned from his position as President of Potássio do Brasil Ltda., the Company's wholly-owned Brazilian subsidiary, effective in 30 days as per his Agreement, to pursue other opportunities.





The Company thanks Mr. Espeschit for his contributions to advance the Autazes Potash Project including most notably obtaining key licenses for Project construction in addition to achieving over 90% of the Mura indigenous vote in support of Project construction and wishes him well in his future endeavors. A successor will be appointed in due course. The Company's operations are anticipated to continue without interruption as it advances the Project.







About Brazil Potash







Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of Brazil’s largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash’s management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.







Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer







All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and are based on the reasonable expectations, estimates and projections of the Company as of the date of this press release. The words "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the resignation of the President of Potassio do Brasil; advancement of the Autazes Project; the impact of various accomplishments and contracts; and the status of the Company's project. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Brazil Potash Investor Relations





info@brazilpotash.com



