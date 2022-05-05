Brazil posts trade surplus of $8.1 bln in April, below expectations

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller than expected trade surplus in April, official figures showed on Thursday, in a month of record exports for the period, but with a stronger jump in imports.

The $8.1 billion trade surplus in April came below the $9.7 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists. It also fell from a $10 billion surplus recorded in the same month a year ago.

Exports grew 16.7% over April 2021 to $28.9 billion, record for the month. But following a recent trend, the rise in exports was stronger, with a 35.7% spike, to $20.8 billion.

The increase in exports and imports had been fundamentally driven by higher prices, with the war in Ukraine leading to skyrocketing commodities and disruptions in supply chains. On the other hand, volumes of exports and imports have fallen in April.

Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $19.9 billion, up from $18 billion in the same period in 2021.

Last month, the Economy Ministry updated its forecast to a trade surplus of $111.6 billion this year, much higher than the $79.4 billion previously estimated, on the back of a surge in goods sold abroad.

