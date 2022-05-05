US Markets

Brazil posts trade surplus of $8.1 bln in April, below expectations

Brazil posted a $8.1 billion trade surplus in April, official data showed on Thursday, below the $9.7 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.

Year-to-date, the trade balance surplus reached $19.9 billion, up from $18 billion in the same period in 2021.

