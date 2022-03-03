Brazil posts trade surplus of $4 billion in February

US Markets

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $4 billion in February, official data showed on Thursday, above the median forecast of a $3.55 billion surplus from a Reuters poll with economists.

It was the strongest performance for February since 2017, and much higher than the $1.8 billion surplus posted in the same period a year ago.

