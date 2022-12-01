Brazil posts trade surplus of $6.7 billion in November

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.7 billion in November, official data showed on Thursday, beating a $5 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $28.2 billion in the month, while imports reached $21.5 billion, according to Economy Ministry figures.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

