Brazil posts trade surplus of $6.7 billion in November

December 01, 2022 — 01:09 pm EST

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.7 billion in November, official data showed on Thursday, beating a $5 billion surplus expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $28.2 billion in the month, while imports reached $21.5 billion, according to Economy Ministry figures.

