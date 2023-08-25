Brazil posts smaller-than-expected current account deficit in July

Adds context, further data

BRASILIA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazil reported a smaller-than-expected current account deficit of $3.6 billion in July, central bank data showed on Friday, on the back of a robust trade surplus.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted a $4 billion current account deficit for the month.

July's performance was primarily aided by the trade balance, which saw the surplus increase by $3.1 billion compared to the previous year, reaching $7.2 billion, amid a more significant slowdown in imports than exports.

Simultaneously, the deficit in services remained stable, said the central bank, while the shortfall in factor payments rose by $1.2 billion.

Over the 12 months to July, the current account deficit stood at 2.52% of the GDP, down from 2.64% in the previous month.

Foreign direct investment in July amounted to $4.2 billion, falling short of the projected $6 billion in the poll.

The central bank also revealed that portfolio investors withdrew a net total of $333 million from Brazilian markets in July. There were withdrawals of $1.7 billion from bonds and inflows of $1.4 billion into stocks.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra)

