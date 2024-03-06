News & Insights

Brazil posts smaller-than-expected current account deficit in January

March 06, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account deficit was smaller than expected in January, driven by a robust trade surplus, while foreign investments surpassed estimates, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Latin America's largest economy reported a $5.1 billion current account deficit for January, compared with economists' expectations of a $5.6 billion shortfall in a Reuters poll.

The result was primarily supported by the trade balance, with exports outpacing imports by $4.4 billion, significantly higher than the $884 million trade surplus recorded in the same month last year.

The factor payments deficit decreased by $1.2 billion compared to a year ago, largely aided by increased gross revenues with profits and dividends, said the central bank.

On the flip side, the services account deficit rose by 36.8% from January 2023, mostly due to increased net expenses in telecommunications, computing, and information services.

Foreign direct investment for the month soared to $8.7 billion, well above the economists' forecast of $5.2 billion and surpassing the $6.5 billion recorded a year earlier.

Meanwhile, portfolio investments in the domestic market declined by 16.8% to $3.5 billion, with net outflows of $802 million in stocks and investment funds, and net inflows of $4.3 billion in debt securities.

